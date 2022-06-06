Ireland Women's team ready to face South Africa Women's team in 2nd T20I at Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. The match will start at 9pm IST(Indian Standard Time), on Monday June 6, 2022. Fans can watch online streaming of this match on Fancode.

The #MomentumProteas will be out to level the 3-match series against Ireland when they take to the field for the second T20I 🏏 📺 LIVE on the DSTV App channel 247#AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/qJAJm3yiiZ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)