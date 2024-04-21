Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dropped to third position in IPL 2024 points table after SRH’s win on Saturday. The side will be able to move up again if they defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home. RCB is facing a ‘must-win’ situation in order to keep their challenge alive in the tournament. The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is scheduled at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the KKR vs RCB match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the KKR vs RCB Match is available on the JioCinema App. Why Are Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wearing Green Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live

As captivating as it gets, as thrilling as it gets 😎 Kolkata Knight Riders 💜 🆚 Royal Challengers Bengaluru ❤️ at the Eden Gardens 🏟️ You don't wanna miss this one 😉 💻 https://t.co/4n69KTTxCB 📱Official IPL App#TATAIPL | #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/O4XaF9B6Zz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)