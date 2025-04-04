In a clash between mid-tier teams, Lucknow Super Giants will clash against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season on April 4. The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are the official broadcast partner in India of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada TV channels. Fans looking for an online viewing option of the IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match can switch to the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 16.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Live

While Ekana poses a challenge for batters, both teams have power-packed hitters ready to take it on! 🔥 As #MI looks to improve its record at Ekana, #LSG aims to bounce back on home turf after their last defeat! 💥🏏 Which of these game-changers will step up tonight? 🤔👇… pic.twitter.com/3Fr4U1866n — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 4, 2025

