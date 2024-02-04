Maldives are all set to clash with Japan in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 on Sunday, February 4. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok and it starts at 12:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Maldives vs Japan live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Maldives vs Japan live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website. India Physical Disability Cricket Team Clinches T20 Series 3–1 With Thrilling Victory Over England.

Maldives vs Japan ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Get ready for a day filled with cricket excitement as Singapore faces Thailand and Maldives battles Japan tomorrow. Watch live Singapore vs Thailand at: https://t.co/rZe06V6dCW Watch live Maldives vs Japan at: https://t.co/WPNYiPPVbo#ACCMensChallengerCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/47ZDQzN7JW — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 3, 2024

