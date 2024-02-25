Multan Sultans will look to restore their winning momentum after they lost their first game of this season against Peshawar Zalmi by five runs in a close encounter on February 23. Quetta Gladiators are also on a winning run with three wins in a row. They are yet to lose a match in the Pakistan Premier League 2024 season. The exciting match will start at 02:30 PM IST on February 25. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators live streaming on the FanCode app. Superman! Kieron Pollard Takes Leaping One-Handed Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Jahandad Khan During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

🎟️ 𝗠𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗦 𝗩𝗦 𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗔 𝗚𝗟𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗦 🗓️Today: Sunday, 25 February 2024. 📍The Sultans Fort. Fans, arahay ho na Sultans Fort?😃#HBLPSL9 | #SultanSupremacy pic.twitter.com/U05CeX02Ky — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 25, 2024

PSL 2024 on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

