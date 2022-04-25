The Namibia Women take on Uganda Women In the Tri-Series match. Namibia Women vs Uganda Women takes place at Wanderers Sports Grounds in Namibia. The match takes place at 06:00 PM IST. The NAM-W vs UGA-W match will not be available live on TV . However NAM-W vs UGA-W live streaming online will be available on Fancode.

