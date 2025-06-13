After getting the first two matches abandoned and winning the next two, hosts Netherlands women's national cricket team are facing the USA women's national cricket team in the fifth match of the five-game T20I series. The NED-W vs USA-W T20I match is scheduled to be played at the SV Kampong Cricket in Utrecht, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, June 13. Unfortunately, fans looking for the Netherlands Women vs USA Women T20I match live telecast viewing options will have none, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans will live streaming viewing options for the Netherlands vs USA Women's T20I on the Royal Dutch Cricket Association YouTube channel. India Cricket Team Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Admits to Nerves Over Lack of Red-Ball Preparation Ahead of England Test Series, Says ‘Consistency Will Be Crucial’ (Watch Video).

Netherlands Women vs USA Women T20I Match Live Streaming Details

𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆! 🔥 We’re gearing up for the last T20I of this Home Series against USA. Can we complete the clean sweep? 🇳🇱 📍 Kampong Cricket, Utrecht - Netherlands 🕛 12:00 CET 🎟 Free entry! 📲 Live on our YouTube channelhttps://t.co/Czl8fpo8vT pic.twitter.com/Xfs5MAC88L — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) June 13, 2025

