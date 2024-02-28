How To Watch NEP vs NED T20I Triangular Series 2024 Cricket Match Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of Nepal vs Netherlands With Time in IST

Nepal will look to make a comeback after the defeat against Namibia in the first game. Netherlands will look forward to grab the win their first match of the triangular series. Scroll down to have a look at the live streaming and telecast details.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 28, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Nepal will be going head to head against the Netherlands in the second match of the T20I triangular series 2024. The Nepal vs Netherlands T20I match will be played on Wednesday, February 28 at TU International Cricket Stadium in Nepal. The T20I triangular series match between Nepal and Netherlands has a start time of 11:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Nepal vs Netherlands T20I triangular series 2024 match will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. But fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website. Neil Wagner Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement From International Cricket (Watch Video).

Nepal vs Netherlands

