Nepal and Oman lock horns in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier Final on November 5. The match will begin at the Tribhuvan University International Ground and it began at 10:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch the live telecast of this match on TV in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But they will be able to enjoy live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee. Head Coach Rahul Dravid Decodes Reason for India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Success Ahead of South Africa Match.

Nepal vs Oman

The final showdown is here!🔥 Oman faces Nepal in the Qualifiers finale! Get ready for the action starting at 11. Let's gear up, get your tickets, and show your support for the #Rhinos! 🏏🔥 Tickets, IME: https://t.co/SOSClrI4N2#ICCT20Q | #weCAN | #OneBallBattles pic.twitter.com/oq2cjo58KC — CAN (@CricketNep) November 5, 2023

