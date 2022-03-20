England Women face New Zealand Women in a must-win game of the Women’s World Cup 2022. The NZ W vs ENG W has a start time of 03:30 AM IST on March 20, 2022 (Sunday). Star Sports 2/HD will telecast the NZ vs ENG W game while Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

The Hosts vs The Defending Champions! It’s all set to be a Super Sunday at the ICC #CWC22! 🤯 Predict the winner of #NZvENG 👇.#NZWvENGW #TeamEngland #TeamNewZealand pic.twitter.com/lvxOcdrpyP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)