The second Test match between New Zealand and Australia hang by a knife edge as Australia need 202 runs win with six wickets in their hand. New Zealand are currently ahead here and will go for the win which help them equalise the series. Day 4 of the NZ vs AUS 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 11 and will start at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to the NZ vs AUS 2nd Test due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Amazon Prime Video is the official live streaming partner of the NZ vs AUS Test series and fans can watch live streaming online of Day 4 on the Prime Video app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: Australia Lose Four Quick Wickets in Chase of 279 Runs at Stumps on Day 3.

NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 4 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

All action in the final session of Day 3 🏏 Ben Sears (2) and Matt Henry (2) with the wickets. Head to https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU or the NZC App for the full scorecard 📲 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/cZTHAAqS84 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 10, 2024

