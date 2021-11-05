New Zealand and Namibia will face each other in match 36 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah. The clash has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 05, 2021 and will be telecasted on Star Sports with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

Every game counts, & #NewZealand will be hoping to make the most of their opportunity in #NZvNAM! 💪 Tell us who you're backing to win 👇. ICC #T20WorldCup #LiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/Gg7DsEeZjP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)