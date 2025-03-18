The New Zealand national cricket team will host Pakistan national cricket team in the second T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, March 18. The second T20I between both nations will be hosted at the University Oval, Dunedin. The much-awaited clash will begin at 6:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to all international matches in New Zealand and will provide live telecast viewing options of NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India. For online streaming viewing options, fans can log onto the Sony LIV app and website for all NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I series 2025 action in India. Jio TV and FanCode will also provide viewing options for online streaming on their app and website. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dunedin.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

A 2️⃣-0️⃣ lead for the Kiwis or will the visitors draw level? 🧐 Watch the action unfold, LIVE, from the 2nd #NZvPAK T20I, only on the #SonySportsNetwork! pic.twitter.com/FZzCSfIGfa — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 17, 2025

