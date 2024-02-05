Riding on Kane Williamson's century, New Zealand dominated Day 1 of the NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024. The New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on February 5 (Saturday). The second day's play of the NZ vs SA 1st Test has a scheduled time of 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). However, the NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 will not be available on TV in India and therefore fans will not watch the live telecast of the NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 on their TV sets. In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024. NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024: Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra Centuries Help New Zealand Dominate Day 1 Against South Africa.

NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024 Cricket Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Kane Williamson (112*) and Rachin Ravindra (118*) building a 219* run partnership to start the 1st Tegel Test at Bay Oval. Williamson's 30th Test hundred and Ravindra's 1st. Scorecard | https://t.co/nkOjuCrWmw #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/Ca4EBMPe9b — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 4, 2024

NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 Cricket Match Live Streaming On Amazon Prime

the dates are here, update your schedules accordingly! 🏏 watch #NZvsSA Test Series Feb 4 - 8, LIVE only on Prime Video#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/LFax3dFp0Q — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 3, 2024

