The second final game of the two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan kick-started on July 24. The Men in Green dictated terms on the first day with both bat and ball. They bowled out the hosts for just 166 and then piled on 178 runs at the loss of just two wickets. However, rain washed out the second day of the match. With two days done and dusted, the action will move towards Day 3 of the second Test on Wednesday, July 26. The game will get underway at 9:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo. Given Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the PAK vs SL Tests in India, the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. However, Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and SonyLIV apps and websites. Play on Day 2 of PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2023 Called Off Due to Rain in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live

🇵🇰 well ahead in the 2⃣nd #SLvPAK Test despite only 10 overs of play possible today❕ Can the Lankan 🦁s make an incredible turnaround on Moving Day? ↩🧐 Watch action tomorrow - 9:45 AM onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📱📺 pic.twitter.com/WkSBHtguUA — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 25, 2023

