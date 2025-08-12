The West Indies national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the third ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, August 12. The West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 three-match ODI series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast. Yes, FanCode has the streaming rights to the PAK vs WI 2025 three-match ODI series. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but only after buying a match pass. PAK vs WI 1st ODI 2025: Top Five Performers From Pakistan vs West Indies Clash, From Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hasan Nawaz; Check Full List.

WI vs PAK ODI Series 2025 Details

