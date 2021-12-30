This will be the second semifinal match in the U19 Asia Cup 2021. The match will be held between Pakistan U19 and Sri Lanka U19 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

Stage set for an intense battle in the ACC U19 Asia Cup Semifinals. Read more about tomorrow's games here - https://t.co/QuTQypb8hh#ACC #U19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/jFiLM6xCgy — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 29, 2021

