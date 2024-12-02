After a commanding win over the India U19 side, the Pakistan U19 team will take on the UAE U19 team in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2024. The Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 match will be played at the Sharjah Stadium on December 1. The Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 ACC Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and the fans can tune into the Sony Sports Ten 3 channels to watch the Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 live telecast. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of the Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium subscription. Pakistan Beat India By 43 Runs in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024; Shahzaib Khan, Ali Raza Shine as PAK U19 Register Winning Start to Campaign.

Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024

