Pakistan are well and truly in control of the second Test match with Shaheen Shah Afridi, scalping six wickets to bowl out the West Indies for 150. The hosts are currently in pursuit of 329 runs to win the match and are at 49/1 at the end of the fourth day. The fifth day's play would begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) but it wouldn't be available for live telecast for Indian cricket fans since there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. Pakistan fans can catch the action PAK vs WI, 2nd Test 2021 on their TV sets as Ten Sports and PTV Sports will telecast the game live. Also, FanCode will provide live streaming of PAK vs WI, 2nd Test 2021 on its app and website for a nominal fee.

Check tweet here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)