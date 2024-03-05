Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Multan Sultans for the next match in PSL 2024 on Tuesday, March 5. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans match live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch the live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website, but only at the cost of a subscription fee of Rs 149. Babar Azam Run Out for a Duck After Alex Hales Nails Direct Hit During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

