After the tournament’s opening game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium, fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the second match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the same venue. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has a reputation for high-scoring encounters and both teams have hard-hitting batters in their ranks. The exciting match will start at 2:30 PM IST on February 18. Sadly there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming on the Fancode app. ‘Tera Yaar, Mera Yaar Qaidi Number 804’ Spectators Raise Slogans In Favour of Jailed Imran Khan During PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Live on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

