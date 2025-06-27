Los Angeles Knight Riders are set to face Washington Freedom in the 17th match of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025 season. The Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom match is being hosted at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 27. The MLC 2025 match between the Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of MLC 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans in India also have online viewing options as they can watch the Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of subscription fees. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis Engage in Fun Banter As the Latter Hits Former For A Reverse-Sweep During TSK vs WAF MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Match Details

Let’s make it 5️⃣ in a row and raise the stakes 🔥#FreedomExpress #MLC2025 pic.twitter.com/vQ3dkF6rIa — Washington Freedom (@WSHFreedom) June 26, 2025

