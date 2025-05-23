How to Watch RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar? Get TV Telecast Details of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match

Second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru are locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th Indian Premier League 2025 match on Friday, May 23. The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be played at the neutral venue Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. RCB Announces Tim Seifert As Jacob Bethell’s Replacement for IPL 2025 Playoffs Stage.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025

18th Season. Jeetne Ka Reason? VK18. 💯 The #Race2Top2 is on 🔥 and no one owns the 500+ runs club like King Kohli — leading the charts once again in TATA IPL history! 🏆#IPLOnJioStar 👉 #RCBvSRH | FRI, 23rd May, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2,… pic.twitter.com/F2Wy7Klb2s — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 23, 2025

