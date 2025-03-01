Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to seal spot in the next round with a win in late phase of the group stage games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2025 will start at 7:30PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, March 1. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. Fans in India can watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free. WPL 2025: Mithali Raj Praises Meg Lanning After Delhi Capitals’ Emphatic Nine-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians, Says ‘A Big Player Always Steps Up in Crucial Matches; She Did Just That’.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live

We go again tonight with smiles on our faces ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/woYeann7mB — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 1, 2025

