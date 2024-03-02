Defending champions Mumbai Indians started perfectly with a nail-biting win over Delhi Capitals. They won two out of three games and are level on points with the table toppers Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bangalore also have two wins in three matches, with captain Smriti Mandhana leading from the front for the RCB side. Both teams will be facing each other for the first time this season. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2nd, 2024. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. Grace Harris Scores Unbeaten Half-Century to Help UP Warriorz Secure Dominant Six-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL Match Live

📍 Bengaluru A mouth-watering clash is on its way! 🍿 All in readiness for #RCBvMI 🙌#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/BZbFVU3qE3 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 2, 2024

WPL 2024 Live on Sports 18 Network

