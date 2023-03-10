Royal Challengers Bangalore will face UP Warriorz in their next fixture in Women's Premier League 2023. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. RCB-W have suffered three consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, UPW-W defeated Gujarat in their previous game to get their first victory of the season. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The important WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be available on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can also enjoy the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. WPL 2023: Saika Ishaque Has Been a Real Find for This Tournament, Says Kate Cross.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz on JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)