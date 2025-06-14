South Africa are set to lock horns with Australia in what promises to be a historic Day 4 of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final, on Saturday, June 14. South Africa need just 69 runs to win the ICC WTC 2025 final and with Aiden Markram (102*) and Temba Bavuma (65*) at the crease, they will look to get these runs in the first session itself. Australia, on the other hand, can only hope for a miracle, like a dramatic collapse of sorts, if they are to bounce back in this game. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC WTC 2025 final and fans can watch the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final Day 4 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. DD Sports 1.0 on DD Free Dish will also provide SA vs AUS live telecast. There are fans on the lookout for online viewing options and they can watch SA vs AUS live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Aiden Markram Joins Plethora of Legends Following Historic Lord’s Ton Against Australia.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Fi nal Live Streaming, Telecast Details

An #AidenMarkram masterclass! Anchoring South Africa's most important chase with splendid composure. What a knock! Will he score the winning runs for #SouthAfrica tomorrow? WATCH DAY 4 👉🏻 #WTCFinal | #SAvAUS | SAT, JUN 14, 2.30 PM onwards on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1… pic.twitter.com/zM9Hvgdels — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 13, 2025

