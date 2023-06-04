Sri Lanka and Afghanistan meet in the second of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, June 4. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium and will start at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of this series in India, but the live telecast of this match would not be available on its channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Ibrahim Zadran's Fighting Knock Helps Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka by Six Wickets In ODI Series Opener.

SL vs AFG 2nd ODI

🇱🇰🆚🇦🇫 Sri Lanka is all set to take on Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI at 10AM. The pressure is on and it's a must-win game for Sri Lanka! 🤞#SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/cl9rssmtfu — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 4, 2023

