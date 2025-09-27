IND vs SL memes went viral on social media after the India National Cricket Team beat the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in a Super Over in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round in Dubai on Friday, September 26. Fans at the Dubai International Stadium and those watching from home were treated to an absolute thriller as Sri Lanka gave India a real scare, with Pathum Nissanka smashing a sensational 107 off just 58 deliveries. Needing three to win off the final ball, Sri Lanka could score two, which took the game to the Super Over. And in the IND vs SL Super Over, Arshdeep Singh bowled first and conceded just two runs. Suryakumar Yadav then got all three runs off the first ball of the chase. 'Dead rubber ko bhi Super Over kardiya' (A dead rubber was turned into a Super Over), said a fan. India Beat Sri Lanka in Super Over Thriller in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Pathum Nissanka's Century in Vain As Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh Help Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten Ahead of IND vs PAK Final.

