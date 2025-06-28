Sri Lanka cruising towards a comfortable innings victory ahead of Day 4 of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh second Test. They had a very good Day 2 and 3 and only have to take four wickets to seal the game. Day 4 of the SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 commences on Saturday, June 28, and will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club from 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025, and fans can find viewing options for SL vs BAN 2nd Test live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch SL vs BAN 2nd Test live streaming on SonyLIV and also on FanCode apps and websites. But for that, a subscription (SonyLIV) or a match/tour pass (FanCode) would be needed. SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025: Spinners Take Centerstage As Sri Lanka Inch Closer to an Innings Victory Over Bangladesh.

SL vs BAN 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A Month-Long Cricketing Blast Begins! 💥🏏 Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka on their turf, and it’s payback time! Watch #SLvBAN LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺 pic.twitter.com/ri0e3Hc6PB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 16, 2025

