Sri Lanka take on Namibia on Sunday, October 16 in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The match, which would be played at the Kardina Park Stadium in Victoria, will begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports channels will telecast the game live while Dinsy+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

Sri Lanka come into the #T20WorldCup with five wins on the trot in T20Is 😯 Can they maintain their winning streak against Namibia in the tournament opener? More 👉 https://t.co/OwjQ7YN4cD pic.twitter.com/60hiroCGJO — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 15, 2022

