After winning the 1st T20I by three wickets, Sri Lanka would look to keep that momentum going when they lock horns with Zimbabwe in the 2nd of the three T20Is which is set to be played on Tuesday, January 16. The SL vs ZIM 2nd T20I will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Zimbabwe's tour of Sri Lanka and the SL vs ZIM 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Fans can also watch SL vs ZIM live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. Latest ICC Player of Month Awards: Pat Cummins, Deepti Sharma Win December Honours.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2024 Cricket Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Harasanga-led Sri Lanka are leading 1-0 after an intense win in the opener 💪🇱🇰 Can Sikandar Raza's side make a comeback in the 2️⃣nd #SLvZIM T20I? Watch the ⚔️ of the Lions 🆚 the Chevrons today, at 7:00 PM - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/EbDQt9ODTK — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 16, 2024

