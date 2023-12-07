After losing all six games Team Abu Dhabi needs a win to keep their challenge for the trophy alive. Delhi Bulls on the other hand will be looking for their third win in a row to stay or even climb up the points table. The 27th match of the fast-paced tournament will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi, at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports 18 2 TV channel will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch the Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir Praise Skipper Kieron Pollard After New York Strikers Win Four Games in Row.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls

Last matchday ⚡ Let's head out on a high 👊#TeamAbuDhabi #YallaLetsGo pic.twitter.com/Zk5RgGhvpU — Team Abu Dhabi Cricket (@TeamADCricket) December 7, 2023

