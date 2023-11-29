The seventh season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is underway with some exciting action. Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday, November 29. The game will begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecast live on Sports18 HD/SD for the fans. The live streaming of the Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers Abu Dhabi T10 2023 match will be available on the Sports18 Network OTT platform, JioCinema via the app and website. BCCI Likely to Request Rohit Sharma to Captain India in T20Is; Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer to Be Back for Test Series in South Africa.

Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON. 🎉 🆚 New York Strikers 🏟️ Sheikh Zayed Stadium 🕣 8:30 PM (UAE) | 10:30 PM (BST)#BanglaTigers #AbuDhabiT10 #LetsGoHunt pic.twitter.com/iUSPQACyjD — Bangla Tigers (@BanglaTigers_ae) November 28, 2023

