The 10th match of the 2023 season of The Men's Hundred will witness Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix take centre stage on Monday, August 7 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The match is slated to kick-start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rain played spoilsport in the previous games of both Manchester and Birmingham and thus, the two sides would be eager to put their best foot forward in the upcoming clash and outclass the other. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ongoing edition of The Hundred in India and hence, fans can enjoy the live telecast of the upcoming match on the Sony Sports Network channels. Moreover, fans who are keen to watch the live streaming of the Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix clash can watch the action on the SonyLIV app or website and the FanCode app or website. Clean Bowled ! Haris Rauf Knocks Over George Garton's Stumps During Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire The Men's Hundred 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Live

Tonight, Manchester Originals host Birmingham Phoenix at Old Traffold!🏟️ First up, it's the thrilling clash of Manchester Originals Women at 7 PM, followed by the men's showdown at 10:30 PM. Catch the action live only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/InRT3yNiFv — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 7, 2023

