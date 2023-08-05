Welsh Fire locked horns with Southern Brave in the 5th match of The Men's Hundred 2023 on Friday, August 4 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. During Southern Brave's innings, Welsh Fire's bowler Haris Rauf rattled George Garton with his fiery pace and knocked out his stumps. The video of Rauf shattering Garton's stumps is doing a lot of rounds on social media. Smriti Mandhana's Second Consecutive Half-Century Goes in Vain Southern Brave Lose to Welsh Fire by Four Runs in The Women’s Hundred 2023

Haris Rauf Knocks Over George Garton's Stumps During Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match

Haris Rauf 🔥🔥🔥 We will never get tired of that sound!#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/LGXu9RYOjW — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 4, 2023

