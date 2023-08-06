Oval Invincibles will face Welsh Fire Women in the 9th match of Women's Hundred 2023 on Sunday, August 6 at Kennington Oval in London. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Welsh Fire defeated Southern Brave by four runs in their previous encounter. They would look to ride on the winning momentum and conquer Oval Invincibles. Given Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and therefore, fans can watch the live telecast of the Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women match on the Sony Sports Network channels. Moreover, fans who want to watch the live streaming of the clash can tune in to either the SonyLIV app or the FanCode app and website. Sasur Damaad Same Same! Shaheen Afridi, Shahid Afridi Take Two Wickets Each on Same Day in the Hundred and Global T20 Canada 2023 (Watch Video)

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Live

Cancel all the plans this Sunday as day 6⃣ brings us another triple header 💪⚡️ Which teams will be victorious tonight? 🤔 Catch the action live only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/dwqTyGjnqH — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)