Shaheen Shah Afridi has made it a habit to take first over wickets with the new ball. This time in his first match in the Hundred, he strikes in the first two balls of his first set of five balls, dismissing the likes of Phil Salt and Laurie Evans. Although, his father-in-law Shahid Afridi, currently playing in the Global T20 Canada, doesn't stay far behind as he aslo scalps two crucial wickets of two regular internationals. Rassie van der Dussen and Mohammad Rizwan. Shaheen Shah Afridi Takes Two Wickets in his First Two Balls During Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals The Men's Hundred 2023 Clash (Watch Video).

Shaheen Afridi, Shahid Afridi Take Two Wickets

