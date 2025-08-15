The Northern Superchargers will clash with Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2025 men's competition on Friday, August 15. The Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix match is set to be played at Headingley, in Leeds and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of The Hundred 2025 in India and fans can watch the Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. However, in both cases, purchasing subscriptions/match or tour passes is necessary to watch The Hundred live streaming. Kane Williamson Meets Joe Root! Fab Four Members Greet Each Other Ahead of London Spirit vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix The Hundred 2025 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

