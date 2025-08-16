The 15th match of The Hundred 2025 men's tournament will be played between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave on Saturday, August 16. The Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave 100-ball cricket match will be hosted at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Trent Bridge, Nottingham, The Hundred 2025 clash will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of The Hundred 2025 in India and fans can watch the Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. However, in both cases, purchasing subscriptions/match or tour passes is necessary to watch The Hundred live streaming. Kane Williamson Meets Joe Root! Fab Four Members Greet Each Other Ahead of London Spirit vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Hundred 2025 Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

