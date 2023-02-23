Tamil Nadu Premier League's first-ever auction will take place on February 23 and 24 at Mahabalipuram. A total of 942 players from the state will go under the hammer. The first day's auction has already started. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of TNPL and fans can watch the auction event of TNPL 2023 live on Star Sports Tamil. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you can tune into the FanCode app and website.

TNPL 2023 Auction on Star Sports Tamil

