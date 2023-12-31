United Arab Emirates will face Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series, on Sunday, December 31. The UAE vs AFG 2nd T20I will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for this match. But fans can watch UAE vs AFG 2nd T20I live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Afghanistan have a 1-0 lead and will hope to win the series today. ‘One More Achievement Added to This Year’ Rahmanullah Gurbaz Reacts to His 52-Ball 100 in UAE vs AFG 1st T20I 2023.

UAE vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023 Live Streaming

