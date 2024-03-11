The United Arab Emirates and Scotland will go head-to-head in a three-match T20I series of which the first match is set to be played on Monday, March 11. The UAE vs SCO 1st T20I will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and has a scheduled start time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately due to the absence of broadcasters, the T20I series between the United Arab Emirates and Scotland will be telecasted on any TV channel in India. Fans can watch the live-streaming of the matches on the FanCode app and website with a cost of a subscription fee. Australia Beat New Zealand in 2nd Test by Three Wickets; Josh Hazlewood, Alex Carey Shine As Pat Cummins and Squad Win Series 2–0.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland

All the broadcast details - catch the thrilling #UAEvSCO action LIVE 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/IuMOo6d4hk — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)