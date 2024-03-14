The T20I series between UAE and Scotland is currently tied at one, and the winner of this game will take the series win. The hosts convincingly won the first game, whilst Scotland made a stunning comeback in the second game to edge out a narrow victory. The United Arab Emirates has not made a single change in the series thus far. The exciting match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 14, 2024. Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the UAE vs SCO 2nd T20I will not be telecasted live. But fans can enjoy UAE vs SCO 2nd T20I 2024 Live Streaming on FanCode App. 'Despite Being Lowest Scorer for My Team, I Am the Happiest Man Today' Ajinkya Rahane Reacts on Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Title Win Over Vidarbha.

UAE vs SCO 3rd T20I 2024 Live Streaming on FanCode App

All the broadcast details - catch the thrilling #UAEvSCO action LIVE 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/IuMOo6d4hk — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) March 11, 2024

