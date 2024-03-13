Scotland will also look to bounce back in the second T20I as this is a do-or-die clash for visitors to stay competitive in the tournament. UAE’s disciplined bowling attack held Scotland below 140 runs in the first match and will be looking for a similar performance in the second match. The exciting match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 13, 2024. Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the UAE vs SCO 2nd T20I will not be telecasted live. But fans can enjoy UAE vs SCO 2nd T20I 2024 Live Streaming on FanCode App. Ramadan 2024: Afghanistan Players Break Fast on Field During 3rd ODI vs Ireland, Video Goes Viral.

UAE vs SCO 2nd T20I 2024 Live Streaming on FanCode App

All the broadcast details - catch the thrilling #UAEvSCO action LIVE 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/IuMOo6d4hk — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)