In match 66 of the ongoing ICC CWC League 2 2023-27, the United Arab Emirates will clash against Scotland on May 14. The UAE vs SCO ODI match will be played at SV Kampong CC in Utrecht, Netherlands, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no TV telecast is available in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster. However, fans can find live streaming viewing options for the UAE vs SCO ODI match on the FanCode app and website, which will require an INR 99 pass. Bizarre! All 10 Players of UAE Women’s National Cricket Team Retire Out Against Qatar After Batting for 16 Overs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025; Here's Why.

ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Live

Ready to take on the UAE in Utrecht 👊 📺 Watch live and free on https://t.co/YZgtBhRFLu!#FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/W10JjspJf7 — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)