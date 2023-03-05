UP Warriorz will take on Gujarat Giants in the 3rd match of Women's Premier League 2023 on Sunday, March 5. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Viacom18 Network possess the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The important match between UP-W and GG-W will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can watch the free live streaming of WPL 2023 on JioCinema app and website.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

