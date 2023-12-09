The Legends League Cricket Final match between Urbanisers Hyderabad and Manipal Tigers will take place on Saturday, December 9. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between Urbanisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Final will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). Alyssa Healy Succeeds Meg Lanning As Australia Women's Team Captain for Upcoming Tour of India.

Urbanisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Final Live on Star Sports Network

Inching closer to #LLCT20 S2 Final ⌛@Urbanrisers_Hyd and @manipal_tigers are just one step away from the glory. 🏆 Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this ultimate legendary action! 💪🔥#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/QyoIfgU2aN — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) December 9, 2023

