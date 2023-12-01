The Legends League Cricket match between Urbanrisers Hyderabad and Bhilwara Kings will take place on Friday, December 1. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Molana Azad Stadium, Jammu. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). While batting first Bhilwara Kings posted a target of 145 runs for Urbanrisers Hyderabad. Impact player Martin Guptill didn't manage a to have a great innings but it will interesting to see Suresh Raina's side chase the target. Hasan Ali Says Pakistan Players Won't Discuss On-Field Plans in Urdu in Front of Usman Khawaja During AUS vs PAK 2023-24 Test Series

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings Live on Star Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)