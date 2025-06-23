With the three-match T20I series standing level at 1-1, South Africa Women will clash with West Indies Women in the third T20I, the decider. The West Indies vs South Africa Women's 3rd T20I 2025 is organized to be played on Monday, June 23. The West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 3rd T20I 2025 will be hosted at the 3Ws Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the WI-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast viewing option is not available on the TV channels due to the absence of an authorized broadcast partner. However, fans can watch the WI-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website in exchange for a match pass worth 25 INR. Litton Das Returns As Bangladesh Announce Five Changes for ODI Series Against Sri Lanka.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 3rd T20I 2025 Match Details

It all comes down to this! 🔥 The T20I series decider is set in Barbados, and what a thrilling ride it has been! 🇿🇦🏏 It's the last stop on the tour of the West Indies for our Proteas Women, and they will be aiming to finish strong with back-to-back series wins! 💪 📺 Catch… pic.twitter.com/MK7jKYsej8 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 23, 2025

